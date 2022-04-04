Interdisciplinary course explores intersection of computer technology and ethics

Computer Science Department Chair Craig Partridge and Associate Professor of Philosophy Moti Gorin have served as the driving force behind the creation of CSU’s Ethical Computing Systems course (CS/PHIL 201). Offered to students for the first time during the Spring 2020 semester, Ethical Computing Systems aims to cover moral theory and its application to a number of relevant topics at the intersection of computer technology and ethics. Students draw on utilitarianism, deontology and virtue ethics during the course, and by the end are able to understand the ethical complexity of computer science careers in the 21st century.

“The world and their [students] living in the world is imbued with values, whether or not they were initially thinking about it in those terms,” says Gorin. By weaving these important ethical theories into the curriculum, Gorin hopes to give students the tools they need to think about their values and obligations in a more structured and systematic way.

Using content like recent newspaper articles, the course seeks to address the immediate relevance of issues such as accidental bias in AI development, safety concerns surrounding self-driving cars, or social media and its influence on the human psyche. On a usual day, lively discussions and debates occur, often giving rise to a diverse range of perspectives from both professors and students.